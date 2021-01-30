Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.09. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.96. 6,691,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $77.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

