Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 335 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 797,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,320,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Chevron by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 119,923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 91,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

