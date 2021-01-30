CNB Bank Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CNB Bank lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.14.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

