Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc (BGUK.L) (LON:BGUK) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc (BGUK.L) (LON:BGUK) shares dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 219 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.89). Approximately 269,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 460,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.94).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 196.20. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of £332.57 million and a PE ratio of 1,104.75.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc (BGUK.L) Company Profile (LON:BGUK)

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

