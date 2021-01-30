China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Update

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CHGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 74,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,960. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. China Carbon Graphite Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.33.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage.

