China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Update

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CHGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 74,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,960. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. China Carbon Graphite Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.33.
About China Carbon Graphite Group
