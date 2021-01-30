Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) were up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 15,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 34,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.75.

Get Yellowstone Acquisition alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 157,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $1,599,059.61.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.