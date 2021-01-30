Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.49

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.49 and traded as high as $40.81. Sykes Enterprises shares last traded at $39.84, with a volume of 148,849 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Barrington Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,063,568.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $389,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 8.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,630,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,784,000 after purchasing an additional 125,318 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after buying an additional 63,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 756,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,892,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 13.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 56,095 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 16.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.