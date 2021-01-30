BCLS Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLSA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 5,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 36,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99.

BCLS Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLSA)

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

