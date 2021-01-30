Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Up 410.6% in January

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 410.6% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,417. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.84. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.
About Permianville Royalty Trust
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.