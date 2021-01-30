Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Up 410.6% in January

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 410.6% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,417. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.84. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

