Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.43

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.43 and traded as high as $29.56. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 95,632 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. Research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 60.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

