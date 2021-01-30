Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Up 488.2% in January

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 488.2% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFL. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 81,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 46,832 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,999. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

