Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 447.7% in January

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,900 shares, an increase of 447.7% from the December 31st total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AWP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.36. 417,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,784. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

