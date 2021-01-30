Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Up 478.6% in January

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 478.6% from the December 31st total of 556,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

UGP traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 133.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 279.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participações currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

