Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $6.22 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,173.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 0.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 130,951 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 410,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,542. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $7.47 on Friday, reaching $195.37. 4,635,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.77 and its 200-day moving average is $181.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.