Uniswap Price Tops $18.32 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.30 billion and $2.08 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 95.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $18.32 or 0.00053528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 72.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,237,597 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

