VIDY Trading Down 1.9% This Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $458,095.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.16 or 0.00912134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.02 or 0.04424035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018413 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00028113 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

