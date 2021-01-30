Brokerages Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

In other news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366,822 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $52,596,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,623 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,795,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $3.87 on Friday, hitting $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $70.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

