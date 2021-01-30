James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. James River Group posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.48. 215,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,982. James River Group has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.