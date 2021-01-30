Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,787,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,509,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.50. 2,207,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,167. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $183.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

