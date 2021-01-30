Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. Barclays upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

PPC traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 751,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,297. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

