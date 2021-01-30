$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,201,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,973,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $23.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

