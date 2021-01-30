Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Up 320.0% in January

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Schindler stock remained flat at $$274.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.64 and its 200 day moving average is $264.20. Schindler has a 52 week low of $192.75 and a 52 week high of $276.00.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

