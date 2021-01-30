Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Up 320.0% in January

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.
Schindler stock remained flat at $$274.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.64 and its 200 day moving average is $264.20. Schindler has a 52 week low of $192.75 and a 52 week high of $276.00.
About Schindler
Recommended Story: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.