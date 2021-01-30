Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 85.2% in January

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,903. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, November 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

