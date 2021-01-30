HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2,867.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,463,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 37,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,315,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,683. The stock has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $121.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.