Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Declines By 72.2%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

CYBBF stock remained flat at $$1.76 during midday trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CYBBF. Liberum Capital began coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Peel Hunt lowered Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale raised Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.