Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 225.7% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRRFY shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of CRRFY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 823,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,315. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

