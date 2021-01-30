$2.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.75. Target reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $32,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $181.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

