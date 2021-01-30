Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $333.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

