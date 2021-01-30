Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. EnerSys reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in EnerSys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.23. The stock had a trading volume of 265,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

