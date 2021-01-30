Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

