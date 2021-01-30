Rotten Market Capitalization Reaches $160,005.66 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Rotten has a market cap of $160,005.66 and $587.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rotten has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00068345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00901504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.69 or 0.04410208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018443 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00027758 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 56,145,286 tokens. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

