Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 65.4% Over Last Week

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 65.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Beldex has a total market cap of $125.71 million and $58,102.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 65.4% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 117.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

