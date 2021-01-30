Analysts Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.65). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($2.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPRO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,493. The stock has a market cap of $492.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $30,494.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,453,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,109. Insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 90.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 182.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

