Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ENI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ENI by 77.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ENI by 14.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:E traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 314,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. ENI has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $28.87.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

