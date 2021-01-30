KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) Trading Down 0.6%

KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.24. 3,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 12,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) by 147.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 1.68% of KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

