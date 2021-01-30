SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.18 and last traded at $64.10. Approximately 564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.22% of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

