GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) (CVE:GMA) Stock Price Up 2.9%

GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) (CVE:GMA) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 236,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 390,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a market cap of C$42.47 million and a PE ratio of -22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) (CVE:GMA)

GéoMégA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 161 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,942 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

