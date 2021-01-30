CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (CXF.TO) (TSE:CXF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (CXF.TO) (TSE:CXF) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.38 and last traded at C$10.37. Approximately 8,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 7,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.72.

