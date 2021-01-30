COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of CICOY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.71.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

