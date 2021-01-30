Garrison Point Advisors LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.3% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

