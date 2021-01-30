Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE ZTS traded down $2.28 on Monday, reaching $154.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,608. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.13. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after buying an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Zoetis by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,317,000 after buying an additional 339,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Zoetis by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,236,000 after buying an additional 322,435 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,829,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,310,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

