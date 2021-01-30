Quanta (NASDAQ:QNTA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Quanta, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNTA)’s share price rose 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 572,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 155,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

About Quanta (NASDAQ:QNTA)

Quanta, Inc, an applied science company, focuses on enhancing energy levels in plant matter to increase performance within the human body. Its proprietary technology uses quantum mechanics to increase bio-activity of targeted molecules to enhance the desired effects. The company specializes in potentiating rare naturally occurring elements to create impactful and sustainable healing solutions that are as pharmaceutical drugs.

