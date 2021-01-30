Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 92.6% in January

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Safran stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.85. 83,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,966. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. Safran has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safran currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

