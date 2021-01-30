Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Danaher by 453.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 489,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,628,000 after purchasing an additional 400,681 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $9.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,747,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,202. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.27. The firm has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

