$3.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report $3.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $3.16 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $12.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.78. 6,527,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.04. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.