Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:NGQRF) Trading Down 2.7%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGQRF) was down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 7,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 22,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61.

Josemaria Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NGQRF)

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Josemaria Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Josemaria Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.