Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. 4,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Solaris Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Solaris Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

