Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF)’s share price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DREUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.