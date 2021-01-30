Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) Shares Up 1.7%

Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.17. 1,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 354% from the average session volume of 297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51.

