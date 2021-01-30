Orbit Chain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $450,122.00 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $37.31 million and approximately $450,122.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00068793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.15 or 0.00909451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00054298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.81 or 0.04441865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018489 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00027824 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

Orbit Chain Token Trading

Orbit Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

